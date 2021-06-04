Library, hospital among MK Stalin’s 6 announcements on Karunanidhi’s anniversary

On DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi’s 98th birth anniversary on Thursday, his son and Tamil Nadu chief minister M K Stalin made six announcements which included welfare schemes as well as infrastructure development for Tamil Nadu.

The new government has proposed constructing a multi super-speciality hospital in Chennai’s King Institute of Preventive Medicine and Research. The 500-bed hospital will come up at the cost of ₹250 crore.

A library, spread across 2 lakh square feet, will also be constructed in Madurai at a cost of ₹70 crore. It will be named after Karunanidhi’s moniker Kalaignar meaning artiste and will be called Kalaignar Memorial Library.

The scheme of free bus transport has been extended to people with disabilities and the transgender. Trans rights activist Kalki Subramaniam thanked Stalin in a Twitter post. “This is great news for the community that struggles to survive with dignity,” she said. Stalin had ordered this scheme for women on his first day as chief minister on May 7 following which transpersons requested the chief minister on social media to include them in the scheme. Stalin had responded at that time that it would be considered. The scheme would come into effect once the ongoing Covid-induced lockdown is lifted.

Stalin also announced financial assistance to police officers to recognise their services throughout the pandemic. It will cover 1.17 lakh Tamil Nadu police personnel who will receive ₹5,000 as monetary assistance.

A new award, Illakiya Mamani, will be institutedto honour three Tamil writers annually with a citation and cash award of ₹5 lakh. In addition, the state would also provide housing for writers who are recipients of awards such as Jnanpith, Sahitya Akademi and other renowned literary awards. The houses will be provided in either their district or whichever district in which they wish to reside.

The government also plans to build warehouses for farmers to store their produce and prevent it from being destroyed. ₹24.30 crore will be allotted to construct to store 16,000-tonne paddy in Tiruvarur, Thiruthuraipoondi, Muthupet, Mannargudi, Kottur, Needamangalam, Nannilam, Kudavasal, Koradacheri and Valangaiman.