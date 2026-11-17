Mohan Kadti wakes up at 5am every day to start work at the Mirtur village’s rural jobs site. A resident of Mirtur in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district, Kadti lives with his brother Vishal, 17, and has been an early riser most of his life. For the past two decades, though, the former Maoist’s mornings began differently. He would trek across forests with weapons on his shoulder, shorn of any hope of seeing his family.

Mohan Kadti (left) and Sagnu Oyam and his wife. Around 1,800 Maoists cadre have surrendered between April 2025 to March 2026, state police say. (HT PHOTOS)

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Now, Kadti spends the mornings in his village, working on their two-acre paddy farm in the afternoon. “We are happy he is back,” Vishal said.

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Kadti was 12 when he joined the Maoists in 2005. “I was studying at Bechapal, around 10km from his village, when the violence during the Salwa Judum period led to the burning of several homes and killing of innocent tribals. I, along with six others, joined the Maoist organisation,” Kadti said, speaking in front of his brother’s small hut. Kadti speaks both Hindi and Halbi.

He surrendered on January 9, 2026 with his wife Sumati. “Both of us had risen to divisional committee members,” Kadti said.

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{{^usCountry}} Sumati was also a Maoist leader and a divisional commander when she surrendered. They met in 2017 and married a year later after taking permission from senior Maoists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sumati was also a Maoist leader and a divisional commander when she surrendered. They met in 2017 and married a year later after taking permission from senior Maoists. {{/usCountry}}

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Kadti, who works as a plumber and a traditional healer, now plans to start a family. “I have applied for a reverse vasectomy operation,” he said. In the CPI (Maoist), marriages are allowed only after vasectomy. “Now we want a kid,” Kadti said.

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His wife – who once commanded a team of 15 rebels and now tailors clothes for ₹300 a day – nodded and said she was satisfied with her life in the village.

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“I don’t have a house. I have applied for one under the PM Awas Yojna,” he said. Officials say he might be allotted one by March.

They aren’t the only ones. Around 1,800 Maoists cadre have surrendered between April 2025 to March 2026, state police say, against the backdrop of the government pushing the rebels out of their central India stronghold and declaring India Naxal-free earlier this year. Many of them have been given money and skill training under the Chhattisgarh government’s rehabilitation package.

Sagnu Oyam is one of them. The 40-year-old joined CPI (Maoist) when he was 15 but surrendered in October 2025. Now, he has built a house with ₹4 lakh he got as compensation after surrendering with an AK-47 rifle.

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“The violence during Salwa Judum had forced his family into the forest. Maoists also encouraged families to send at least one member to the organisation. I joined during that phase,” Oyam said.

In 2016, while planting an improvised explosive device (IED) near Fundri village in Bijapur, the explosive went off and Oyam lost his right hand. “I survived after being treated in the forest,” he said.

His only ambition? “I want my son to study further and make a name for himself in society,” Oyam said.

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Some are struggling.

Arjun Kumar, 31, joined the Maoists in 2014 after being inducted by a senior cadre identified as Ganga. “When I joined, it was a good feeling that I am fighting for the jungle. But after a few years, it became scary,” he said.

He surrendered on January 23, 2026, received ₹50,000 from the government — ₹30,000 after surrendering and ₹20,000 under the Maoist rehabilitation programme — and used the money to open a grocery shop in Chitpal village, around 70km from Dantewada district.

“I earn ₹4,000 a month which is not enough,” he said, adding he planned to go to Andhra Pradesh to work as a labourer in a chilli farm.

His wife, Dashre, was killed in an encounter in the Karelapal forests of Sukma in 2025. His elder brother Madda was arrested in 2024 on charges of being a Maoist. “My brother is not a Maoist and I am fighting the case, which is costly,” he said.

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As per the Chhattisgarh Naxalite Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy, 2025, a Maoist is eligible for immediate financial assistance of ₹50,000 on surrender and a monthly stipend of ₹10,000 for up to three years, subject to prescribed conditions.

Additional incentives are provided for weapons surrendered, including ₹5 lakh for an LMG, ₹4 lakh for an AK-47 or assault rifle, ₹2.5 lakh for a mortar, ₹2 lakh for an SLR or INSAS rifle, ₹1 lakh for a .303 rifle, ₹40,000 for an under-barrel grenade launcher attachment and ₹30,000 for a pistol or 12-bore gun.

“Maoists carrying rewards of more than ₹5 lakh have the option of receiving land in lieu of the cash amount,” said Sandeep K Patel, superintendent of police, Narayanpur.

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Bijapur collector Vishwadeep said a rehabilitation centre was set up in September last year where 1,700 surrendered Maoists were provided skill training.

“Aadhaar cards have been issued to all surrendered Maoists to get benefit of government schemes. Efforts have also been made to provide them with livelihood and employment opportunities,” he said, adding homes for about 850 surrendered Maoists were also sanctioned in Narayanpur.

Across the state, a lot has changed. Electricity has come to around 400 villages, seven new security camps have opened in Abujhmaad, once considered an impregnable Maoist bastion. Board examination papers were transported by road for the first time, instead of being flown in by a helicopter, in Jagargunda. The Tadmetla road, pending for eight years, and the Katekalyan-Kapanar-Nadenar road, pending for nearly two decades, have been completed.

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Another former Maoist, Manktu Ram Varda, 33, from Gattakal village in Abujhmaad, around 300 km from Dantewada, received ₹11,000 and five sets of clothes when he surrendered in November 2025.

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“I received ₹1 lakh recently and will get ₹3 lakh over the next three years,” said Varda, who joined the Maoists in 2007 as a Bal Sangham member from his own village. He later served in the protection unit of central committee member Satyanarayan.

He said he was struggling to cope with life in the village, where he has to take care of his expenses. “I am trying to learn to live a normal life,” he said.

As evening descended, Kadti prepared to head into the nearby forest to collect firewood. Life, he said, had become more peaceful, and he was hopeful that things will only get better in the coming years. “I am living peacefully now, and I believe things will improve further in days to come,” he said.