Updated: Mar 27, 2020 23:42 IST

In these trying times, when the whole world is faced with an unprecedented public health crisis, a large-scale documentation of a country as large and diverse as India requires an incredible effort on the part of the media. Photographers, reporters, editors and newsroom desk staff are working round the clock to bring readers the truth and just life—in the times of COVID-19, a term this world will remember forever.