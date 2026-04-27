Rain likely as dust storm hits Delhi-NCR; IMD issues yellow alert

Rain is expected to bring relief to Delhi-NCR on Monday even as dust storms hit the Capital, after heatwave conditions prevailed for the past few days. The India Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain in Delhi in its nowcast warning.

Temperatures were expected to hover between 43°C and 45°C on Monday.(ANI)

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“Very light to light rain accompanied with moderate thunderstorm/ lightning (wind speed 30-50 kmph) gusting to 60 kmph very likely over parts of South East Delhi, East Delhi, Shahadara, Central Delhi, North East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi, South West Delhi, West Delhi, North West Delhi, North Delhi,” the IMD said in its warning.

The weather department had earlier stated that a “yellow alert” for heatwave would be active during the first half on Monday, but a gradual shift was expected. While temperatures were expected to hover between 43°C and 45°C, the IMD had indicated that changing conditions will start bringing relief from Tuesday.

Maximum temperature likely to dip

Maximum temperature in Delhi is likely to witness a dip to 40–42°C on Tuesday and fall further to 39–41°C on Wednesday, with overcast skies and the return of rain.

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{{^usCountry}} According to an IMD official, the “cloudiness is expected to remain” till Thursday (April 30) this week, and the temperature might drop further “close to 37°C” owing to this. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to an IMD official, the “cloudiness is expected to remain” till Thursday (April 30) this week, and the temperature might drop further “close to 37°C” owing to this. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The weather department had predicted thunderstorm with rain for Delhion April 28 and April 29. The IMD also, in its broader outlook, predicted widespread rainfall activity over Northeast and adjoining eastern India over the next three days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The weather department had predicted thunderstorm with rain for Delhion April 28 and April 29. The IMD also, in its broader outlook, predicted widespread rainfall activity over Northeast and adjoining eastern India over the next three days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 27th-30th April & on 02nd & 03rd May,” the IMD said in a weather warning on X. Maximum temperatures cross 40-degree mark over most parts of country {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi during 27th-30th April & on 02nd & 03rd May,” the IMD said in a weather warning on X. Maximum temperatures cross 40-degree mark over most parts of country {{/usCountry}}

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The maximum temperatures are in the range of 40-46 degrees Celsius over most parts of the country, ANI news agency cited the IMD as saying on Sunday. The exceptions include western Himalayan region, northeast Bihar and northeast India, with temperatures in these regions remaining below 36 degrees Celsius.

The weather department had forecast heat wave to severe heatwave conditions in isolated parts of Himachal Pradesh for April 26 and heatwave conditions on April 27.

Heatwave conditions are also likely in Jammu and Kashmir on April 26 and 27, and across Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat during the same period.

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