Home / India News / Light rains to continue in Delhi today: IMD
Light rains to continue in Delhi today: IMD

Delhi had received light to moderate showers on Sunday, which continued throughout the day. However, a dry spell is expected to set in from August 10, when monsoon will enter a break phase
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 09:20 AM IST
Women walk under an umbrella during a shower in New Delhi last month. (File photo)

The national Capital may receive light rainfall today as well, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. However, a dry spell is expected to set in from August 10, when monsoon will enter a break phase.

Delhi received light to moderate showers on Sunday, which continued throughout the day. The Safdarjung observatory, considered representative for Delhi weather, received 15.4mm rainfall till 8.30am on Monday.

Also Read | Widespread rain likely over NE states, Uttarakhand, parts of UP for 5 days

The minimum temperature was 25.1 degrees C (°C), two notches below normal. “From August 10, break monsoon-like conditions will prevail, as the monsoon trough is expected to shift to the Himalayan foothills. The break will remain for 4-5 days. Monsoon is likely to revive from August 15-16,” said a senior IMD official.

He added that in the absence of rainfall, both day and night temperatures are likely to increase with high humidity levels, adding to the discomfort.

Delhi had faced break monsoon conditions in June also, delaying its onset. The monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 13, at least 16 days behind schedule. The IMD had predicted that monsoon will arrive in the Capital by June 15. However, later it revised its forecast and said that break monsoon conditions had developed, which delayed the onset.

