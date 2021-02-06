Light to moderate rain expected in central and eastern India

Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms with lightning is likely in northern Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and all north-eastern states over the weekend, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

It added a cyclonic circulation over north-eastern Madhya Pradesh and lower level southeaster lies from the Bay of Bengal were causing moisture incursion and were likely to result in rain and thunderstorms in eastern India.

IMD said northerly/north-westerly winds have set in over most parts of northwest India and will result in the fall of minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees C during the next two to three days.

It added dense fog was likely in northern Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Delhi for the next two days and Uttar Pradesh for three days.

There was moderate fog in some parts of the country on Friday. Visibility recorded at 5:30 am at Guna and Purnea was less than 200 meters. Delhi (Safdarjung) and Kailashahar recorded visibility of less than 500 meters.

