Light to moderate rain in Delhi today, says IMD

Delhi is likely to see a cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Friday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD classifies rainfall as ‘light’ when it is between 2.5 and 15.5mm and ‘moderate’ when it is between 15.6 and 64.4mm in a 24-hour period.

The minimum temperature on Friday is likely to be at 25 degrees Celsius (°C) while the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 33°C.

The maximum temperature on Thursday was 33.1°C and the minimum, 24.5°C.

Delhi’s air quality was in the moderate category on Friday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7am stood at 126. On Thursday, the average 24-hour AQI was 70.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

On Thursday, the government’s air quality monitoring centre Safar said the air quality index, or AQI indicates ‘lower end of satisfactory’ air quality. Dust (size > 2.5 micrometer) contributes about 56% to PM10. “For the next 3 days (22nd, 23rd, 24th) peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 15-24 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ or ‘upper end of good’ due to expected rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 33-34 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”

