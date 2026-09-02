Light to moderate rain likely in Delhi today, temperatures remain above normal

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in parts of Delhi on Wednesday.

Commuters seen during sudden rains at South Extension in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

Palam recorded 64.2mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30am on Wednesday, even as the Safdarjung observatory, the official marker for the national Capital, recorded no rain during the period.

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Aya Nagar recorded 1.9 mm of rainfall, while Lodhi Road received only a trace. No rainfall was recorded at Safdarjung and Ridge during the 24-hour period. Notably, the weather stations recorded no rainfall between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Tuesday.

Despite rain in parts of the city, temperatures remained above normal at several stations, according to observations recorded at 8:30am on Wednesday.

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At Safdarjung, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was 36°C, 1.5 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature on Wednesday was 28.4°C, 1.9 degrees above normal. At Lodhi Road, the maximum was 35°C, two degrees above normal, and the minimum was 27.6°C, 2.6 degrees above normal.

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{{^usCountry}} The latest spell comes after a wetter-than-normal August for the capital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The latest spell comes after a wetter-than-normal August for the capital. {{/usCountry}}

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Delhi recorded 354.1 mm of rainfall between August 1 and August 30 till 5:30pm, more than 120mm above the IMD’s long-period average (LPA) of 233.1 mm for the month.

The city had also recorded excess August rainfall in 2025 and 2024, when it received 400.81mm and 390.3mm, respectively. These were the first instances since 2020 when August rainfall crossed the LPA, with the city recording 237 mm that year.

Since 2011, Delhi has crossed the August rainfall LPA only six times — in 2012, 2013, 2020, 2024, 2025 and 2026.