Traffic police seek end to waterlogging at 26 spots in Delhi
Despite claims of drain desilting, 26 Delhi locations faced prolonged waterlogging after the August 24 rain, prompting the traffic police to seek urgent action
The Delhi Traffic Police has identified 26 locations where waterlogging lasted for more than an hour following the downpour on August 24 and directed agencies to act on these points urgently to prevent such flooding in the future. In some parts of south Delhi, the water took up to five hours to recede, the report said.
In the second week of July, PWD minister Parvesh Verma had said more than 95% of drains across the city had been desilted. However, the latest traffic police report dated August 25, sent to all civic agencies, lists several recurring waterlogging points, including major roads in south, central and west Delhi.
Delhi received an average of 34.6mm rainfall till late afternoon on August 24, according to the India Meteorological Department. While the rain largely stopped by around 3pm, its impact continued well into the evening, with waterlogging causing traffic snarls at multiple locations.
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Water takes hours to recede in parts of south Delhi
Major traffic congestion was reported on the Ring Road and Outer Ring Road, particularly in south Delhi. Traffic chaos affected stretches of the Ring Road between Sarai Kale Khan and Lajpat Nagar via Ashram Chowk, South Extension and Safdarjung Hospital, as well as the area around Dhaula Kuan, leaving commuters stuck in hours-long jams.
The traffic police report, seen by HT, said traffic movement was adversely affected at 26 locations because of waterlogging.
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Agencies asked to act on flood-prone stretches
Importantly, it noted that some of these locations had experienced “waterlogging in 2024, 2025 or the current year”. The traffic police has asked the New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Public Works Department, Delhi Development Authority and National Highways Authority of India to immediately “undertake necessary works to prevent further waterlogging”.
The agencies did not respond to HT’s requests for comment.
According to a senior police officer, the report on these 26 locations was shared with Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu during a meeting on Tuesday. “All representatives of the departments were present and they have been asked to work on these points specifically,” the officer said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHemani Bhandari
Hemani Bhandari is a Special Correspondent with Hindustan Times in New Delhi, where she reports on crime, policing, governance and social issues. With over a decade of experience in journalism, she specialises in combining on-ground reporting with evidence-based storytelling to examine the human impact of public policy, law enforcement and urban governance. Over the years, she has reported extensively on major developments in the capital, including crime investigations, civic challenges, protests, and issues affecting vulnerable communities. As a Special Correspondent, she focuses on producing exclusive investigations, enterprise stories and long-form features that go beyond daily news cycles. She has a keen interest in using public records, official data and field reporting to uncover systemic issues and present complex subjects in an accessible manner. A graduate of the Asian College of Journalism, Hemani believes in rigorous, ethical and evidence-based reporting. She is passionate about investigative journalism and continuously seeks to expand her skills in data journalism, open-source investigations and digital reporting techniques.Read More
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