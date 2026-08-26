What IMD said about Nepal flash floods: Glacier lake outburst, alert for Gandak river

A sudden deluge, suspected by the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology to be a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) originating from Tibet, struck the upper tributaries on Wednesday morning, it said.

IMD predicted the downstream flow for the next 24 hours and said, “The flood wave is advancing rapidly downstream.” Follow live updates about Nepal floods here .

As devastating flash floods in Nepal killed several people on Wednesday, the Indian Meteorological Department said that a glacier lake outburst was reported from the Tibetan side, adding that the water is surging rapidly – an alert that is also applicable to Indian residents near the Gandak river.

What areas in Nepal are most affected by the flash floods?

What areas in Nepal are most affected by the flash floods?

How is the Indian government responding to the Nepal floods?

How is the Indian government responding to the Nepal floods?

What caused the recent flash floods in Nepal?

What caused the recent flash floods in Nepal?

The weather agency also stated that the Bhote Koshi and Trishuli rivers, which feed directly into the Narayani/Gandak system, have experienced critical water surges. It noted that widespread destruction has hit northern Rasuwa.

The IMD, warning that the flood wave is advancing rapidly downstream, said, "High water levels are projected to converge at the Marshyangdi confluence at Mugling and push into the main Narayani (Gandak) channel."

Furthermore, the agency informed that official emergency SMS and high-alert advisories have been activated for the riverbanks of Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, and Chitwan.

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What happened in Nepal? A flash flood originating in Tibet swept through several Nepal districts, resulting in widespread destruction.

In the flood, several people were killed and nearly 500 others, including 133 Indians, were missing, PTI reported.

It also reported that, according to preliminary study reports on analysis of satellite pictures, the flood occurred due to a rock slide caused by an unstable mountain rock mass lying near the Nepal-Tibet border.

Visuals have surfaced from the flood-affected Nuwakot district in Nepal.