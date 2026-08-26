US issues advisory for citizens in Nepal amid deadly flash floods: ‘Those who need urgent assistance…’

The initial count of those missing includes 291 foreign nationals and 93 Nepali nationals, as stated by the Tourism Board, CBS News reported.

The flooding took place in the northern Rasuwa district, which borders Tibet, at approximately 8:30 a.m. local time on Wednesday, according to authorities.

The United States has released an advisory for its citizens traveling in Nepal, following confirmation from the Nepal Tourism Board that at least three American tourists are included in a "preliminary" count of 384 individuals reported missing due to severe flash flooding.

How are rescue operations being conducted for those affected by the floods in Nepal?

How are rescue operations being conducted for those affected by the floods in Nepal?

Why are there so many tourists reported missing in the Nepal floods?

Why are there so many tourists reported missing in the Nepal floods?

What should U.S. citizens do if they are in Nepal during the flash floods?

What should U.S. citizens do if they are in Nepal during the flash floods?

The three Americans were reported to be traveling with a Nepali agency named Fishtail Tours and Travel. The agency has confirmed to ABC News that three American citizens are among the tourists who are currently missing while traveling with them.

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US Embassy in Nepal issues advisory In a post on X, the US Embassy urged its citizens residing in Rasuwa, Nuwakot, Dhading, Gorkha, Chitwan, and Tanahun to stay away from riverbanks and low-lying regions, seek elevated terrain, and adhere to local directives.

U.S. citizens should refrain from entering areas impacted by the flooding in Rasuwa. Nepali authorities have imposed travel restrictions on the Prithvi Highway, the Galchhi–Nuwakot–Rasuwa–Syafrubesi route, and the Mugling–Narayangadh road. It is imperative to avoid walking, swimming, or driving through floodwaters, the advisory said.

Meanwhile, communication services remain disrupted in regions affected by the flooding in Rasuwa.

The US citizens were also advised to connect with their family or tour company.

"If you are safe, contact your family, hotel, guide, and trekking or tour company as soon as possible. Use text, email, or messaging applications when telephone calls do not connect.

"The U.S. Embassy is working to account for U.S. citizens who may have been affected by the Rasuwa flooding. If you are in an affected area, email KathmanduACS@state.gov with your full name, current location, status, and tour or trekking company.

“U.S. citizens who need urgent assistance related to the Rasuwa flooding should call the U.S. Embassy at +977-1-423-4000.”