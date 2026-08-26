Nepal Army rescues young man stranded on rooftop amid deadly flash floods
The Nepal Army has intensified rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, deploying helicopters and rescue teams to reach people stranded by the floods.
A video showing the Nepal Army rescuing a young man stranded on the rooftop of his house amid massive flash floods in Nepal has gone viral on social media.
The video, shared on X by the Nepal Army, shows the young man standing on the rooftop of a building surrounded by floodwater and debris. As a Nepal Army helicopter approaches, he waves his T-shirt to draw the attention of the rescue team. A rescuer can then be seen reaching towards him as the operation is carried out.
The Nepal Army shared the video with the caption, “#NepaliArmy in the rescue of flood-affected people....Requesting to adopt high vigilance and stay safe as well !!!! Where there is crisis, there is #NepaliArmy.”
(Also Read: Terrifying videos capture Nepal floods fury: Huge waves come crashing; buildings, people vanish in seconds)
Nepal floods
The rescue operation comes as massive flash floods swept through parts of central Nepal on Wednesday, killing at least 19 people and leaving hundreds missing. Track live updates on Nepal flash floods
According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 384 travellers, including 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali nationals, have gone missing following the Rasuwa floods. At least 105 Indians are among those reported missing.
The Nepal Army has intensified rescue operations in the flood-hit areas, deploying helicopters and rescue teams to reach people stranded by the floods.
The sudden flooding of the Bhote Koshi River at around 9 am local time affected settlements and hydropower projects in the region bordering Tibet. China's Gyirong port in Xinhua was also affected by flash floods, with roads, communications and power disrupted in the area.
Rescue teams continue to search for those stranded or missing as authorities remain on high alert in the affected regions.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORBhavya Sukheja
Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat.Read More