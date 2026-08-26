DDA to open lifetime membership at Roshanara Club on Aug 28

New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is all set to open 750 lifetime memberships at the 103-year-old Roshanara Club this Friday, giving sports and leisure enthusiasts an opportunity to be a part of one of the Capital’s historic sporting institutions.

Registration for the scheme will begin online following directions from Lt Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Of the total memberships, 400 will be available under the non-government category for a charge of ₹12.50 lakh plus Goods and Service Tax, while 350 memberships will be available in the Government/PSU category at ₹4 lakh plus GST charge, DDA officials said on Tuesday.

The registration window will remain open from August 28 midnight until 11:59 pm on October 27. Applicants can register and complete the payment process through the DDA Roshanara Club membership portal, they added.

The initiative aims to make sports and recreational infrastructure more accessible to Delhi residents, promoting an active lifestyle and improving the overall quality of life, officials said.

Spread over 22 acres of green surroundings, Roshanara Club offers a broad range of sporting facilities, including a main cricket pitch and practice pitches, tennis, squash, basketball, badminton, table tennis and pickleball. It also has a swimming pool and toddler’s pool, a multi-gym and fitness centre, along with yoga and yoga classes.

The club also provides coaching by qualified coaches in select sporting disciplines.

Members will also have access to leisure and social facilities at the Club House, including a lounge, restaurant, café and dining areas, bar, banquet facilities, kids’ zone, billiards and card room. Use of these facilities will be governed by the applicable bye-laws and prescribed charges, said officials.

Its cricket ground can also be made available for matches, tournaments and sporting or corporate events, subject to applicable rules.

The club holds a significant place in Delhi’s sporting history. It is recognised as the birthplace of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). After the DDA officially took over the club on September 29, 2023, it was officially reopened in July 2025 after extensive restoration. The club underwent a meticulous revival aimed at preserving its architectural and cultural legacy.

Through the lifetime membership scheme, the DDA is seeking to connect sports and heritage enthusiasts with the club’s longstanding legacy while opening up its facilities to a wider membership base, officials said.