Like a rebirth: First trans-woman to receive identity card from Gujarat govt

Alisha Patel became the first trans-woman from Gujarat to be recognised the state government and receive a transgender identity card.

Patel, who had lived as Sandip for about four decades, was diagnosed with gender dysphoria, described clinically as a feeling of distress caused due to a gender mismatch. She spent three years and ₹8 lakh to become a woman.

According to an article in Times of India, the stamp of recognition from the state government is like a rebirth for Patel, an oriental therapist. “I can now confidently claim my identity and do things as a woman that I could not do earlier,” she said.

Patel said she realised she was a woman within ever since she turned 12. Youngest among six siblings, Patel preferred the long skirt at school uniform over the boys’ shorts, but she could express herself.

Patel said her family supported her throughout without any objection and she overcame her struggles with their help and counselling by a psychiatrist. “Initially, there were some apprehensions in other people, but I have survived them all,” she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“My body language, interest and way of talking conveyed that I would grow up to be a woman to my family,” Patel said.

Surat’s social defence officer Lalji Patel said earlier it was a lengthy process to receive a transgender identity, but things have become easier now. “It is not easily done through online registration,” he said.