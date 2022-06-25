'Like Lord Shiva drank poison…', Shah hails PM after SC junks Zakia's riots plea

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday demanded an apology from all those who had made 'politically motivated' allegations against prime minister Narendra Modi in connection with the 2002 Gujarat riots. Speaking exclusively to news agency ANI - a day after the Supreme Court gave the prime minister a clean chit - Shah said: "... people who levelled allegations... if they have an inner conscience they should apologise to Modi ji and BJP."

Shah also jabbed the Congress for protests against Rahul Gandhi being called by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald case, saying the BJP hadn't protested when Modi (then Gujarat chief minister) was questioned.

"PM Modi has presented an ideal example to all political persons of how the Constitution should be respected in a democracy. Modiji was also interrogated... but nobody protested, workers from across the country did not gather in solidarity with Modiji," he told ANI.

"We cooperated with the law. I was also arrested. We did not protest. When the truth comes out after such a long battle, then it shines brighter than gold."

Shah also lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party rivals, accusing them, some NGOs and ideologically driven journalists for spreading the allegations.

"The state and CM were involved (in the riots)... this was the allegation. Nobody is denying riots did not take place. Riots took place in many parts," Shah said.

Shah also lavished praise on Modi, declaring that he had 'endured pain for 18-19 years like Lord Shiva drank poison and held it in his throat'.

"I have closely seen Modi ji enduring this pain... facing allegations despite being on the side of truth and, because judicial process was underway, he did not speak. Only a man with a strong heart can do this," Amit Shah said.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by Zakia Jafri - widow of former Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, who was killed during the Gulbarg Society massacre in February 2002.

Jafri had sought to challenge a clean chit given by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to Modi. Justices AM Khanwilkar, Dinesh Maheshwari, and CT Ravikumar upheld a Gujarat court order and said Jafri's plea was devoid of merits.

With input from ANI

