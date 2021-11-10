Like no one killed Jessica, nobody demolished Babri Masjid: Chidambaram at Salman Khurshid's book launch event

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Wednesday said things took a predictable course after Supreme Court's verdict on Ram Janmabhoomi and like no one killed Jessica, nobody demolished Babri Masjid. The former finance minister made these comments at the launch event of Salman Khurshid's book Sunrise over Ayodhya, which is on the Ayodhya verdict.

"Whatever happened on December 6, 1992, was terribly wrong. It debased our constitution. After the SC judgement, things took a predictable course, within a year or so everyone who was accused was acquitted. So like no one killed Jessica, nobody demolished Babri Masjid," Chidambaram said.

"That conclusion will forever haunt us that in this country of Jawaharlal Nehru, Mahatma Gandhi, APJ Abdul Kalam... and after 75 years of Independence, we are not ashamed to say that nobody demolished Babri Masjid," Chidambaram added.

Both sides accepted the Ayodhya verdict and as both sides have accepted the verdict, it became the 'right judgment', not the other way round, he said. "It's not a right judgment which both sides have accepted," Chidambaram said.

Before Chidambaram, Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh said it is unfortunate that Hindutva and Hinduism have become synonymous. "Savarkar wasn't religious. He even asked why the cow is considered 'maata' and he had no problem in consuming beef. He brought 'Hindutva' word to establish Hindu identity which caused confusion in people," Digvijaya Singh said.

Congress’s Salman Khurshid in his new book writes that Hindutva is similar to the jihadist Islamist groups like ISIS and Biko Haram.



What else can we expect from someone whose party coined the term Saffron terror just to draw equivalence with Islamic jihad, to get Muslim votes? pic.twitter.com/3OikNQJ3qt — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) November 10, 2021

Sunrise over Ayodhya, the book by Salman Khurshid has created a flutter on social media as BJP's Amit Malviya shared a portion from the book where Khurshid reportedly wrote Hindutva is similar to jihadist Islamist groups like ISIS and Boko Haram. "What else can we expect from someone whose party coined the term Saffron terror just to draw equivalence with Islamic jihad, to get Muslim votes?