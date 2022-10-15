'Like to know views of Justice Dhulia on…': Vivek Agnihotri's jibe

Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia who gave a verdict against the Hijab ban in Karnataka in the recent split verdict of the Supreme Court has received the ire of a section on social media that also dragged his brother filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia to the debate. Director Vivek Agnihotri on Friday shared a report of theSwiss government planning to impose a fine of $1,000 on people violating burqa ban. Mocking the Supreme Court judge, Agnihotri wrote he would like to know the views of Justice Dhulia on this "international Islamophobic conspiracy against burqa". Also Read | A judge’s role is not to please people, but…: Justice Hemant Gupta

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In his verdict of the Hijab row, Sudhanshu Dhulia said it is a matter of choice and the question that needs to be addressed is whether a girl child's life is becoming better if education is denied to her because of hijab. He also referred to the issue of privacy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ina separate 73-page judgment, Justice Dhulia said, "By asking the girls to take off their hijab before they enter the school gates, is first an invasion on their privacy, then it is an attack on their dignity, and then ultimately it is a denial to them of secular education."

Justice Hemant Gupta, on the other hand, upheld the ban and said that the Karnataka government was empowered to issue such orders for its educational institutions. Secular, as adoped under the Constitution, is that religion cannot be intertwined with any of the secular activities of the state, he said.

As Justice Gupta gave his farewell speech on Friday, a day after the split verdict of the top court, he said a judge's role is not to please people but to decide cases as per law.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hijab row will now be heard by an appropriate bench as the two judges gave opposite verdicts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON