Lingayat seer found dead in Karnataka’s Ramanagara, suicide suspected

A 44-year-old chief seer of a Lingayat math was found dead in his room in Karnataka’s Ramanagaram district on Monday, police said on Tuesday and added a case of unnatural death has been registered.

Police said that the death came to light when the seer’s devotees broke open the door of his room. They added that the seer did not open the door on Monday morning and also did not respond to repeated phone calls.

Police said that the seer, who headed the math for 25 years, left behind a two-page note alleging some people, who wanted to remove him from his position, harassed him. The note reportedly said that the seer was being harassed “with the threat of defamation”.

Last month, a seer was found dead in the Belagavi district of Karnataka after an audio clip went viral on social media suggesting that seers were misusing their positions of power.