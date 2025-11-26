Lipstick messages, note, chilling clue: Chhattisgarh couple found dead in suspected murder suicide

A disturbing incident from Atal Awas Colony in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur has left the neighbourhood shaken, after a married couple was found dead inside their house. What first seemed like a routine domestic quarrel has now turned into a shocking case involving handwritten lipstick messages on wall, suicide note and suspicions of murder. The note written on wall with lipstick mentioned name of Rajesh Vishwas. (AI generated (Google Gemini))

Police suspect it to be a case of murder-suicide, with the man having killed his wife on suspicion of her closeness with another man.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday. When police entered the house, they found 30-year-old Shivani Tambe, also known as Neha, dead on the bed, while her husband, Raj Tambe, was discovered hanging from a ceiling fan in the same room, NDTV reported.

Messages written using lipstick

The police also found messages scribbled on the walls in lipstick, filled with accusations, grief, and desperation, as per the report.

Also read| Has Google Meet outage been fixed? Two hours on, users still unable to join 'important meetings'

The note written on wall with lipstick mentioned name of Rajesh Vishwas. His name and phone number were written on the wall, along with claims that he had caused trouble in the couple’s marriage. "We are dying because of Rajesh Vishwas,” the message read.

The note suggested frequent arguments at home, mainly centred around Neha’s phone calls and Raj’s growing suspicions.

The couple had been together for nearly ten years after a love marriage and worked as cleaners in a private firm. They were raising three young children, and neighbours said fights had become common in recent months, mostly triggered by mistrust.

Also read| BJP warns of action against comedian Kunal Kamra over t-shirt mocking RSS

The incident came to light on November 24 when Neha’s mother, Reena Chinna, became worried after neither of them stepped out of the house by afternoon. She found the door locked from inside, and when she managed to open it, she was met with a horrifying sight, her daughter dead and her son-in-law hanging.

Forensic experts found marks on Neha’s neck, suggesting she may have been strangled before Raj died by suicide. A suicide note found in the room repeated the same allegations written on the walls, strengthening the police’s suspicion of a murder-suicide.

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Nimitesh Singh said a case has been registered and confirmed that both bodies were found in the same room.