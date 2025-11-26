BJP warns of action against comedian Kunal Kamra over t-shirt mocking RSS

Comedian Kunal Kamra stirred a row with a social media post wearing a T-shirt allegedly targeting the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). The post drew sharp reactions from the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena, which also warned of police action against the comedian. Kamra's post drew sharp reactions from the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena, which also warned of police action against the comedian. (Instagram/ Kunal Kamra)

Kunal Kamra's photo, posted on social media platform Instagram on Monday, featured a T-shirt with a dog image, alongside a reference to RSS, which is also seen as BJP's ideological mentor.

Responding to the photo, Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule cautioned that police action could be taken against people posting “objectionable” content online. “The police would take action against anyone who puts out such objectionable posts,” PTI news agency quoted Bawankule as saying.

Meanwhile, BJP's NDA ally Shiv Sena further demanded action against Kamra. Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra cabinet minister Sanjay Shirsat urged the BJP to give a strong response to the post, while highlighting Kamra's past remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde.

“Earlier, he targeted Prime Minister Modi and Eknath Shinde, and now he has dared to directly attack the RSS. The BJP needs to respond to this,” Shirsat said.

He further added that Kamra had “mustered the courage” to make an “objectionable post against the RSS”, while also recounting Shiv Sena's response to the comedian's remarks on Eknath Shinde.

Kamra's satirical comments earlier this year during a show at Mumbai's Habitat Studio had led to outrage among the Shiv Sena. During the show, Kamra sang a parody of 'Bholi Si Surat', a popular song from the Bollywood movie ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, wherein he allegedly targeted Shinde.

Following the show, Shiv Sena's youth group Yuva Sena vandalised the Habitat comedy venue, and multiple FIRs were registered against the comedian. In a veiled reference to the incident, Kamra's Monday post said the photograph was “not clicked at a comedy club.”