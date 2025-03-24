Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde controversy explained in 10 points

Comedian Kunal Kamra’s comments on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde have turned into a political storm in the state. Kunal Kamra, without taking names, seemingly mocked Eknath Shinde by modifying a song from 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' movie. (Screengrab/X/@kunalkamra88)

An FIR has been filed against Kamra, who called the Shiv Sena leader a ‘traitor’ during a performance in Mumbai, leading to several workers from Shinde's party vandalising the venue where the performance was held. The comedian's comments and subsequent vandalism have drawn reactions from all sides of the political spectrum.

Here is all that happened so far in the Kunal Kamra controversy.

Kunal Kamra controversy| 10 points