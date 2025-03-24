Kunal Kamra, Eknath Shinde controversy explained in 10 points
ByShivam Pratap Singh
Kunal Kamra row: The comedian's comments and subsequent vandalism have drawn reactions from all sides of the political spectrum.
Comedian Kunal Kamra’s comments on Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde have turned into a political storm in the state.
An FIR has been filed against Kamra, who called the Shiv Sena leader a ‘traitor’ during a performance in Mumbai, leading to several workers from Shinde's party vandalising the venue where the performance was held. The comedian's comments and subsequent vandalism have drawn reactions from all sides of the political spectrum.
Here is all that happened so far in the Kunal Kamra controversy.
Kunal Kamra controversy| 10 points
- During his performance at the Habitat Studio at the Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, Kunal Kamra had referred to deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him. Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe Shinde's 2022 rebellion against his then-boss Uddhav Thackeray.
- Several Shiv Sena workers went to the studio on Sunday night and allegedly vandalised it and the hotel, PTI reported quoting the police.
- On Monday, the Mumbai police registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde.
- The police also arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at the hotel, the PTI report added.
- The Mahayuti ruling alliance has alleged that Kamra was paid by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, ANI reported. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance has backed Kamra's remarks, criticising the state government for the breakdown of law and order and raising the issue of free speech.
- Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Kamra’s comments, terming the performance as ‘low-quality comedy’. He said that while his government appreciated humour and satire, they ‘do not accept freedom of expression if it leads to tyranny.’
- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday reacted to the controversy, saying that it is not wrong to call a “traitor” a "gaddar".
- Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) demolition squad arrived at The Habitat studio at the venue on Monday with hammers. State transport minister Pratap Sarnaik spoke to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who then instructed the H West ward staff to carry out an inspection.
- Maharashtra minister of state for home Yogesh Kadam on Monday said that Kamra’s location was being traced and strict action will be taken in the matter as per the law.
- Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan also reacted to the controversy, questioning the limits placed on freedom of expression in the country, ANI reported.
