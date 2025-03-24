After Kunal Kamra's controversial gig, demolition drive at Mumbai comedy club

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) has launched a demolition drive at The Habitat studio at Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, where comedian Kunal Kamra had shot a video mocking Maharashtra deputy Eknath Shinde, which has triggered a massive controversy. A team from the civic body entered the compound with hammers and is currently carrying out a demolition drive inside. Police personnel guard at the hotel that was vandalised by Shiv Sena (Shinde) workers after comedian Kunal Kamra's remarks on Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde, in Khar area in Mumbai.(PTI)

Early this morning, transport minister Pratap Sarnaik spoke to BMC commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, who then instructed the H West ward staff to carry out an inspection.

According to officials, the studio's premises are in an encroached area between two hotels.

Assistant Commissioner Vinayak Vispute stated, "The studio owner has constructed some temporary illegal sheds, which we are now removing. This does not require any notice." Vispute also mentioned that the structure's plans are being examined for any illegalities, and further action will be taken accordingly.

What did Kunal Kamra do?

During his performance at the Habitat Studio at the Unicontinental hotel in Mumbai's Khar area, Kunal Kamra had referred to Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Shinde as a "traitor" and went on to sing a parody on him. Kamra used a modified version of a Hindi song from the movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai' to describe the 2022 rebellion of Shinde against his then boss Uddhav Thackeray.

On Sunday night, several Shiv Sena workers went to the studio and allegedly vandalised it and the hotel, according to police.

The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Kamra for allegedly making defamatory remarks against Shinde, officials earlier said.

The police also arrested Shiv Sena functionary Rahul Kanal and 11 others for ransacking the venue at the Mumbai hotel where Kamra made the controversial "traitor" jibe against Shinde, an official said.

Fadnavis vows strict action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that Kamra's remarks are condemnable and the comedian should immediately apologise.

Speaking to reporters at the Maharashtra legislature complex, Fadnavis said, "The 2024 assembly polls results have shown who is a 'gaddar' (traitor) and who is a 'khuddar' (self-respecting). People have put a stamp of approval on Shinde being the true inheritor of (Shiv Sena founder) Bal Thackeray's legacy."

He said the people have defeated those who betrayed Bal Thackeray's ideology.

"People have the freedom of satire and comedy. But insulting (a person) deliberately is not allowed. Kamra showed the red book of the Constitution which is carried by Rahul Gandhi. Both have not read the Constitution. He cannot justify his action by showing the book," the CM said.

"The Constitution says when you attack others' freedom, your own freedom is restricted," Fadnavis said.

Kamra cannot justify his actions and escape action by showing Rahul Gandhi's Constitution (red book), he said.