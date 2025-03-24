Shiv Sena leaders detained for vandalising Mumbai hotel over Kunal Kamra's Eknath Shinde joke

Amid controversy over stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra's 'gaddar' joke hinted at Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, the Mumbai Police on Monday detained Shiv Sena leaders Rahool Kanal, Shrikant Sarmalkar and others for vandalising Hotel UniContinental, the venue of the stand-up gig. Hotel Unicontinental, where Kunal Kamra's show was filmed, was ransacked by Shiv Sena workers. (HT Photo/Satish Bate)

Workers from the Eknath Shinde-led party had on Sunday damaged the hotel in Mumbai's Khar where Kunal Kamra's show was filmed, demanding an FIR against the comedian.

The Sena leaders were brought to the Khar police station after being detained by cops. Sarmalkar spokes to Hindustan Times and said, "We have been brought to police station and we have to see whether they arrest us or release us after giving a notice."

An FIR was registered at the Khar police station against Kanal, Sarmalkar, and 17 others whose names are not yet known.

FIR against Kunal Kamra

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his remarks on party supremo Eknath Shinde during his recent stand-up comedy show.

Patel filed the FIR in the MIDC police station, demanding strict action against Kamra and an apology from him within two days, a news agency ANI report said. He warned that if he doesn't apologise, then Kamra will not be allowed to move freely in Mumbai.

The Shiv Sena MLA further said that he will raise the issue in the state assembly and requested state home minister to take firm actions against Kamra.

“We have filed an FIR against Kunal Kamra for his comments against our leader and Maharashtra's DCM Eknath Shinde. We have demanded quick action against him. I want to tell him to apologise to Eknath Shinde within two days otherwise Shiv Sainiks will not let him move about freely in Mumbai. If he is seen anywhere in public, we will paint his face black... We will take up this issue in the assembly and request our state's home minister to order action against him as soon as possible,” Patel told ANI.

What did Kunal Kamra say?

In his stand-up comedy show, Kunal Kamra, without taking names, seemingly mocked Eknath Shinde by modifying a song from Bollywood movie 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'. He made a 'gaddar' (traitor) remark.

This drew massive ire from leaders of the state administration as well as Shinde's Shiv Sena.

(with inputs from Yogesh Naik)