Kunal Kamra Controversy News Live: CM Fadnavis asks comedian to apologise
Kunal Kamra Controversy News Live: Comedian Kunal Kamra has sparked controversy with comments made during a comedy performance on Sunday, which offended supporters of Maharashtra's deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde. Supporters of the Shiv Sena chief, attacked the comedy club Kamra was performing at in Khar, Mumbai, vandalising the space and threatening to “teach him a lesson.”...Read More
Kamra, without naming Eknath Shinde, had in a parody song allegedly referred to him as a “rickshawallah” and called him a traitor who had “stolen someone's father," seemingly talking about the rift in the Shiv Sena party in 2022.
Key updates | Kunal Kamra controversy
- Police officers detained Sena leaders who had attacked the comedy club in Khar. An FIR was registered against Rahul Kanal, Shrikant Sarmalkar, and 17 others whose names are not yet known.
- Fellow deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar commented on the controversy and said, "No one should go beyond the law and the Constitution. One should speak within limits. Differences of opinion may exist, but care must be taken to ensure that the police department does not have to intervene due to their statements."
- Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis also reacted to the issue saying, “Everyone has a right to perform stand-up comedy. But freedom should not be unrestrained behaviour. Kamra should apologize for his behaviour. The insult of leaders cannot be tolerated. Action will be taken against him as per the law.”
Kunal Kamra Controversy News Live: Police detain 19 Shiv Sena leaders for defacing comedy club
Kunal Kamra Controversy News Live: Police officers have detained Rahul Kanal, Shrikant Sarmalkar and 17 other Shiv Sena leaders who were caught on video raising slogans and vandalising a comedy performance venue, after taking offense to statements made by comedian Kunal Kamra.
Sarmalkar spoke to HT and said,"We have been brought to police station and we have to see whether they arrest us or release us after giving a notice."
Kunal Kamra Controversy News Live: What did Kunal Kamra say that offended Eknath Shinde's supporters?
Kunal Kamra Controversy News Live: Comedian Kunal Kamra, during a performance at a comedy club on Sunday, parodied the Bollywood song ‘Dil toh pagal hai,’ and to it's tune started talking about an unnamed person who he dubbed a traitor, a rickshawallah, and a person “who stole someone's father,” seemingly referring to Maharashtra deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
In a clip posted on X, part of the song says, “Thane ki rickshaw, chehre pe dadi, ankhon pe chashma, haaye (Rickshaw from Thane, bearded face, spectacles over the eyes, hey)."