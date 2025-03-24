Kunal Kamra Controversy News Live: CM Fadnavis asks comedian to apologise

Mar 24, 2025 11:39 AM IST

Kunal Kamra Controversy News Live: Police officers have detained Rahul Kanal, Shrikant Sarmalkar and 17 other Shiv Sena leaders who were caught on video raising slogans and vandalising a comedy performance venue, after taking offense to statements made by comedian Kunal Kamra.

Sarmalkar spoke to HT and said,"We have been brought to police station and we have to see whether they arrest us or release us after giving a notice."