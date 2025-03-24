Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for Eknath Shinde remark: Report

Comedian Kunal Karma on Monday told the Mumbai police that he would not apologise for his 'traitor' jibe at Maharashtra deputy chief minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde unless the courts instruct him to do so. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from comedian Kunal Kamra.(Instagram/KunalKamra)

Kamra, who spoke to the cops from Tamil Nadu, said that he has no regrets about his 'gaddar or traitor' comments against Shinde, reported NDTV.

Police sources further told the channel that Kamra denied rumours that he had been paid by the opposition to target Shinde. He permitted the cops to check his finances.

The questions about scanning his bank accounts arose after the minister of state for home, Yogesh Kadam, said the government would investigate Kunal Kamra's call records and bank transactions to ascertain if someone instructed him to speak against Shinde.

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis demands apology

Kunal Kamra's reported comments came after Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanded an apology from the comedian for allegedly insulting Eknath Shinde.

Talking to reporters in the state legislature complex, Fadnavis said Kamra's action was condemnable.

"People have the freedom of satire and comedy. But insulting (a person) deliberately is not allowed. Kamra showed the red book of the Constitution which is carried by Rahul Gandhi. Both have not read the Constitution. He cannot justify his action by showing the book," the CM said.

FIR registered, Shiv Sena issued warning

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam, in a strong criticism of Kunal Kamra, alleged that the funding for his show came from "Matoshree" and sought the comedian's apology.

Nirupam further alleged that Kamra's act was politically motivated and that unless the artiste apologies, the Shiv Sena party workers "will not leave him."

An FIR has already been lodged against Kamra at the MIDC police station, said Nirupam.