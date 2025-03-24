Kunal Kamra controversy: 5 Indian comedians who have landed in trouble for their remarks

Comedian Kunal Kamra has triggered a controversy with his 'traitor' jibe at Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, who is also the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Kunal Kamra and Samay Raina had both performed their controversial acts at the Habitat Comedy club in Mumbai,

Upset by Kamra's remark on the veteran leader, Shiv Sena workers resorted to vandalism at the Habitat Comedy Club, the place where the comedy show was recorded.

Kunal Kamra's remarks, made during his new comedy special, 'Naya Bharat', also drew criticism from Shiv Sena and BJP leaders, including chief minister Devendra Fadnavis who said "People trying to undermine respected personalities and esteemed institutions need to be taught a lesson."

Kunal Kamra controversy: What did the comedian say about Eknath Shinde?

Kunal Kamra took a swipe at politics in Maharashtra, referring to the breakaway factions of Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), saying that “one guy” started the trend.

“Jo inhone Maharashtra ke election me kia hai... bolna padega... pehle Shiv Sena BJP se bahar aa gayi fir Shiv Sena Shiv Sena se bahar aa gayi... NCP NCP se bahar aa gayi... ek voter ko 9 button dediye... sab confuse ho gaye…” Kunal Kamra said. (What he did in Maharashtra's election. I have to say. First, Shiv Sena broke away from BJP, then Shiv Sena broke away from Shiv Sena itself... NCP broke away from NCP. They gave nine buttons to a voter and everyone got confused)

While a case has been registered against Kamra for his alleged derogatory statements against the Maharashtra leader, it is not the first time an Indian comedian is facing backlash for their comic gigs.

Here's a look at Indian comedians who have landed in a soup for their remarks:

Not so long ago, comedian Samay Raina was on the receiving end of severe criticism and backlash after podcaster Ranveer Allahabadia's crass comment on his show 'India's Got Latent.

Apart from Raina, several FIRs have been filed against him as well as other comedians, including Ashish Chanchlani, Jaspreet Singh and Apoorva Makhija, who were part of the show.

A swift scrutiny of his show and previous gigs revealed that Raina has landed in trouble more than once for his so-called 'dark comedy'

Tanmay Bhat

Tanmay Bhat, a renowned comedian and one of the founding members of AIB, also sparked controversies many times. One of those instances was in 2015 when the AIB Knockout, a roast show, faced severe backlash from politicians and religious groups for allegedly being "vulgar and obscene."

In May 2016, Tanmay Bhat was criticised when political parties, including the Shiv Sena, BJP and MNS, demanded action against him and the group for a mock conversation between Lata Mangeshkar and Sachin Tendulkar.

Kiku Sharda

Popular actor and comedian Kiku Sharda was arrested in 2016 for mimicking Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim and "hurting religious sentiments" on popular TV show "Comedy Nights with Kapil".

Gurmeet Ram Rahim was later awarded 20 years jail term in connection with a rape case.

Vir Das

Comedian and actor Vir Das, also faced a police complaint in 2021 for his remarks on his show "I Come from Two Indias" that he performed at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

In his show, Das said, "I come from an India where we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night," which triggered an outrage.

Munawar Faruqui

Comedian, actor and Bigg Boss fame Munawar Faruqui was also arrested in January 2021 for his alleged objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and home minister Amit Shah.