Shiv Sena leader warns comedian Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde joke: ‘Will make sure you don't move freely’

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has landed in a fresh soup due to his joke on Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, with party leaders threatening him of "dire consequences". Kunal Kamra had mocked the deputy CM by modifying a song from the movie Dil Toh Pagal Hai during his show. (X.@kunalkamra88)

Kunal Kamra's show, which was filmed at Hotel Unicontinental in Mumbai's Khar, featured a 'gaddar' (traitor) jibe at Eknath Shinde. He had mocked the deputy CM by modifying a song from the movie ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had shared Kunal Kamra's video on X, with a caption that read, "Kunal Ka Kamal" (The wonder of Kunal).

Kunal Kamra's joke did not sit well with Sena leaders, who took a offense at the comedian's remark and issued a warning to him. Party workers even vandalised the Khar hotel where the show was filmed.

‘You’ll have to leave country'

Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske described Kamra as a "contract comedian" and warned that he should not have stepped on a snake's tail (in an apparent reference to Eknath Shinde). "Once the fangs are out, there will be dire consequences," he added.

"We will make sure you cannot move freely throughout the country. We are Shiv Sainiks of the late Balasaheb Thackeray. If we start following you, you will have to leave the country," the Thane MP said.

Mhaske alleged that the stand-up comedian had taken money from Uddhav Thackeray to target Eknath Shinde. "His (Uddhav) party is left with nobody so it is hiring such people. Kamra will now realise the consequences of criticising Shinde," he added.

The Shiv Sena MP also condemned Sena UBT's Raut's move of sharing the video online on X.

Following the vandalisation of Hotel Unicontinental, Raut took to X and said, "Kunal Kamra is a well-known writer and stand-up comedian. Kunal composed a parody song on Maharashtra's political scenario, which irked the Shinde gang and then ransacked the studio. Devendraji, you are a weak home minister."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patek also warned Kamra that he would show him "his level", urging him to apologise over this issue. "I am going to file an FIR against Kamra at MIDC police station," Patel added.

(with PTI inputs)