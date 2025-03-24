Shiv Sena workers vandalise Mumbai hotel over Kunal Kamra's jibe at Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena workers vandalised a hotel in Mumbai’s Khar area on Sunday after stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra’s show featured a ‘gaddar’ (traitor) remark about Maharashtra deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde, police said. The workers ransacked Hotel Unicontinental, where the show was filmed, and demanded an FIR against Kamra.(HT Photo/Satish Bate)

The workers ransacked Hotel Unicontinental, where the show was filmed, and demanded an FIR against Kamra. After the incident, all Shiv Sena workers assembled at Khar Police Station to lodge a complaint.

As per a police official cited by news agency PTI, Shiv Sena workers arrived at the hotel’s auditorium after Kamra’s jibe against Shinde went viral on social media.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also shared the video on X, captioning it “Kunal Ka Kamal.”

What did the stand-up comedian say?

Kunal Kamra mocked Eknath Shinde by modifying a song from the film Dil To Pagal Hai, drawing laughter from the audience.

Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske warned Kamra that Sena workers would pursue him across the country, stating in a video message, “You will be forced to flee India.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray condemned the attack on the studio, calling it an act of cowardice.

In a post on X, Thackeray wrote, “Mindhe’s (read Shinde) coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian @kunalkamra88 put out a song on Eknath mindhe, which was 100 per cent true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone.”

He further questioned the state's law and order, adding, “By the way, law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by Eknath Mindhe.”

Thackeray frequently refers to Shinde as “Mindhe,” a Marathi term meaning subservient, to mock him.

(With PTI inputs)