'Apologise for low-level comedy': CM Fadnavis, dy Ajit Pawar slam Kunal Kamra for joke on Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday reacted to the row sparked by comedian Kunal Kamra's alleged remarks on his deputy Eknath Shinde, saying that satire can be used, but not insult anyone. He also urged that Kamra should apologise for his “low-level comedy”. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis condemned the remarks made against Eknath Shinde by comedian Kunal Kamra. (PTI)

Fadnavis also said that freedom of speech cannot be misused. In 2024, people decided who is the real Sena leader. “Kamra should apologise for his low level comedy. You can have satire but not insult anyone,” he added.

Fadnavis termed Kamra's alleged remarks to be "wrong" and condemned it, saying that such acts cannot be tolerated.

"Kamra should be aware of the fact that people of Maharashtra have decided who is gaddar (traitor) and khuddar (self-respecting) and it is Shinde ji who is taking Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy forward," the chief minister said.

‘Nobody should go beyond law’: Ajit Pawar

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also reacted on the row and said that people should respect legal boundaries.

"I have seen that. Nobody should go beyond the law, Constitution, and rules. They should express themselves within their rights," Pawar told reporters. He said that there might differences in opinions but that it should not become a point of escalating any issue.

"There can be differences of opinion, but it should be noted that there need not be police involvement when they are talking," the deputy CM was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Shiv Sena leaders have taken massive offense to Kamra's alleged 'gaddar' (traitor) remark against their party chief. During his recent show at the Habitat comedy club in Mumbai's Khar, Kamra, without taking any names, seemingly mocked Shinde by modifying a song from the Bollywood film 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC accused Kamra of turning to vulgarity. "You call Maharashtra's most popular CM and deputy CM 'gaddar' and label it comedy. This isn't comedy - it's vulgarity."

Meanwhile, another party leader Murji Patel filed a case against Kamra at the MIDC police station, following which an FIR was registered against the comedian. He also demanded an apology from Kamra within two days, failure to which, he will not be allowed to move freely in the state.

Habitat club vandalised

Additionally, with the tensions sparked by Kunal Kamra's remarks, Sena workers also vandalised the venue his show was hosted at - The Habitat comedy club at Hotel UniContinental in Khar.

A case was also filed against several Shiv Sena functionaries for their alleged involvement in the damage caused to the comedy club.

Kamra was also warned of "dire consequences" by Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP Naresh Mhaske. He alleged that Uddhav Thackeray hired him to make such comments targeting Shinde.