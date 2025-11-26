Has Google Meet outage been fixed? Two hours on, users still unable to join 'important meetings'

Google Meet remained partially inaccessible for many users in India on Wednesday, with the outage showing no signs of being fully resolved. Despite attempts to reload the platform and rejoin calls, the issue still persists, according to user reports. Google meet is down for several users across India(Representational image)

The video-conferencing service went down earlier in the day, with thousands reporting problems on outage-tracking website Downdetector. By 1.10 pm, at least 1,607 users in India had flagged issues, most of them unable to join meetings via the website.

Users took to X to vent their frustration. One wrote, “google meet crashed before my will to work did.” Another said, “Google meet is down for everyone in my org but not for me.”

Several others questioned why major tech platforms have been facing outages this month, with posts like, “Google meet is down!! Why every big tech is going down this month?”

Some reported partial access. “I can join the meet but my rest of the team is facing issues,” an X user said.

Google meet down? Alternate solution

Organizations experiencing problems today have issued temporary workarounds.

One advisory noted that users can currently access Google Meet by opening the platform in an Incognito window on Google Chrome.

This can be done by clicking the three dots on the top right of Chrome, selecting “New Incognito Window”, and navigating to meet.google.com or pasting the meeting link.

Google has not yet confirmed a full restoration, and users continue to report difficulties as the outage continues.

Tech outages

A similar widespread outage hit Google Meet in the US in September, affecting more than 15,000 users. Google later traced that incident to a “recent change in content edge cache,” which engineers reversed to restore service.

Wednesday’s disruption follows a series of high-profile tech outages, including Cloudflare’s global glitch last week that briefly took down platforms such as X, Canva and ChatGPT.