Wed, Nov 26, 2025
New Delhi oC

Google Meet down for many, users unable to join meetings

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Nov 26, 2025 12:15 pm IST

Google Meet down: According to the platform, over 981 people had reported issues in India until 11:49 am.

Google Meet down: Popular online video call and meeting platform Google Meet was down for many users in India on Wednesday. Users reported issues while joining online meetings on the platform.

Google Meet was down for many users.(File Photo/HT)
Google Meet was down for many users.(File Photo/HT)

According to Downdetector, over 981 people had reported issues in India until 11:49 am.

Netizens react

Several users flocked to X to share frustrations and report issues with the online platform.

A user wrote on X, “google meet crashed before my will to work did”. Another posted, “Google meet is down for everyone in my org but not for me”

A third user wrote, “Google meet is down!! Why every big tech is going down this month?”

