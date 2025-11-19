Cloudflare outage cased by ‘latent bug’ which affected Spotify, X, ChatGPT resolved | Top points

Several online platforms including X (formerly Twitter), ChatGPT, designing platform Canva, music streaming platform Spotify, online game ‘League of Legends’ and several others suffered a major outage on Tuesday after Cloudflare, an internet infrastructure company which provides services to these platforms, said that it had been affected by a "latent bug". FILE - Lava lamps are seen through a lobby window at the headquarters of Cloudflare in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)(AP)

While the issue was later resolved, Cloudflare's chief technology officer Dane Knecht acknowledged the shortcoming and said that they “failed” their customers “and the broader Internet when a problem in Cloudflare network impacted large amounts of traffic that rely on us".

Here are top points on Cloudflare outage:

After several online services witnessed outage on Tuesday, Knecht explained what caused the issue. “In short, a latent bug in a service underpinning our bot mitigation capability started to crash after a routine configuration change we made. That cascaded into a broad degradation to our network and other services. This was not an attack,” he wrote on X.

He later shared an update on the recovery of Cloudflare's services and said while they were able to resolve the impact to traffic flowing through our network at approximately 14:30 UTC (20:00 IST on Tuesday), “the incident required some additional work to fully restore our control plane (our dashboard and the APIs our customers use to configure Cloudflare).”

He added that the control plane “should now be fully available”. “We are monitoring those services and continuing to ensure that everything is fully operational,” he wrote, adding that the company will provide a complete walkthrough of what went wrong.

Among the platforms that were affected due to the outage were also Shopify, Dropbox, Coinbase, and the Moody's credit ratings service. During the outage, an ‘Error Code 500’ displayed on Moody's website, instructing users to visit Cloudflare's website for more information, reported news agency Associated Press.

The outage even affected the transport services which rely on it across the world. The New Jersey Transit system was also hit by the outage. It said that some of its online service were slow to load or temporarily unavailable due to the outage.

Same with France's national railway company SNCF, whose website suffered due to Cloudflare's “latent bug”. SNCF warned its customers that “some information and schedules may not be available or up to date. Our teams are working to restore these services as quickly as possible.”

The share price of Cloudflare, which reportedly manages around 20 per cent of the global internet, dipped by 1.5 per cent in early trading, reported news agency AFP.

Explaining how Cloudflare services work, Mike Chapple, cybersecurity expert and information technology professor at the University of Notre Dame’s Mendoza College of Business, told AP, “When you access a website protected by Cloudflare, your computer doesn’t connect directly to that site. Instead, it connects to the nearest Cloudflare server, which might be very close to your home. That protects the website from a flood of traffic, and it provides you with a faster response. It’s a win-win for everyone, until it fails, and 20% of the internet goes down at the same time”.

(With inputs from AFP, AP)