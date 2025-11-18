Cloudflare outage that knocked X, ChatGPT and other sites resolved; Was it a cyber attack?

Cloudflare, a provider of cloud-based internet security and services, announced that an outage which affected online operations for several well-known websites and applications, including X, Donald Trump's Truth Social and the AI chatbot ChatGPT, on Tuesday morning has been rectified. Cloudflare spokesperson stated that there is no evidence indicating that the disruption was caused by malicious actions or a cyberattack.(AP)

A solution has been put in place, the firm stated in an update at approximately 9:45 a.m. ET, adding that they are confident that the issue is now resolved. Cloudflare further mentioned that they are actively monitoring for any errors to guarantee that all services have returned to normal.

“We detected a surge in atypical traffic directed to one of Cloudflare's services starting at 11:20 UTC. This resulted in some traffic traversing Cloudflare's network encountering errors,” the company said in an emailed statement to Reuters. “We have mobilized all resources to ensure that all traffic is processed without errors.”

Was Cloudflare outage a cyberattack?

The spokesperson stated that there is no evidence indicating that the disruption was caused by malicious actions or a cyberattack.

“Given the importance of Cloudflare’s services, any outage is unacceptable,” the spokesperson stated. “We apologize to our customers and the internet in general for letting you down today.”

The web infrastructure company announced shortly before 7 a.m. ET this morning that it was “investigating” an issue which may affect multiple customers, and was taking steps to resolve the problem.

As reported by Downdetector.com, a site that monitors internet outages, users of X, ChatGPT, and the video game League of Legends experienced connectivity problems around the same time Cloudflare experienced its outage.

This outage occurs approximately one month after a significant disruption at Amazon Web Services affected the online operations of many of the internet's most widely used applications and websites.

Cloudflare outage: What all was affected?

Some of NJ Transit’s digital services were affected by the outage.

OpenAI’s status page reported that ChatGPT and its Sora short-form video application had completely recovered after encountering issues caused by a “third-party service provider,” CNBC reported.

A spokesperson for Cloudflare stated that the “root cause” of the outage was an automatically generated configuration file intended to manage threat traffic, which “grew beyond an expected size of entries,” leading to a crash in the software system responsible for handling traffic for multiple services.

The company noted that it began to notice a “spike in unusual traffic” at approximately 5:20 a.m. ET.