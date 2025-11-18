ChatGPT users left in distress as Cloudflare outage hits AI chatbot. How to resolve issue?

Millions of users across the world were left stressed after the popular AI chatbot, ChatGPT, went down on Tuesday due to a massive technical outage at Cloudflare, “one of the world’s largest networks” that supports millions of internet properties. Cloudflare said that it was working to resolve the issue while continuing to monitor for errors. Many users across the world faced issues as the outage impacted ChatGPT.(AFP)

As the outage affected several websites, including ChatGPT, users were left worried as they were unable to access one of the most popular chatbots in the world. “ChatGPT is down the period before my test, bro,” one user wrote on X.

ChatGPT down in India

Many users in India also faced issues as the outage impacted ChatGPT. Notably, India is OpenAI’s second-largest market in the world, in terms of the number of users. These numbers have also tripled in the past year, as the firm’s CEO, Sam Altman, said earlier.

ChatGPT down: How to resolve the issue?

While many users were able to see ChatGPT load up again as Cloudflare worked to fix the technical issue, some users still faced problems trying to access the chatbot.

It’s important to note that users cannot manually resolve the issue on their own since it is directly connected to the Cloudflare outage.

If the information you are trying to access is urgent, you may want to use other chatbots, after verifying if they are accessible. Here are some alternatives you could try while ChatGPT is being fixed:

Microsoft Copilot

Google’s Gemini assistant

DeepSeek AI

Grok

Cloudflare CTO provides update

In a long post on X, Cloudflare CTO Dane Knecht admitted that the company had “failed our customers and the broader internet” due to the outage. “The sites, businesses, and organizations that rely on Cloudflare depend on us being available, and I apologize for the impact we caused,” he said.

He also explained the issue at Cloudflare that took several websites down: “In short, a latent bug in a service underpinning our bot mitigation capability started to crash after a routine configuration change we made. That cascaded into a broad degradation of our network and other services. This was not an attack,” he said.