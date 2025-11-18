Is AWS down again? Outage reports spike as Cloudflare problems hit websites around the world

Amazon Web Services (AWS) and several other websites are temporarily unavailable due to a worldwide Cloudflare outage. Amazon Web Services and various sites experience downtime as Cloudflare addresses network issues affecting global users.(REUTERS)

Down Detector, a service that tracks internet outages, has received around 700 reports of AWS problems from the US as of 8:28 a.m. EST. Spotify, Facebook, Canva, and the social networking platform X (previously known as Twitter) are among the other websites impacted by the Cloudflare outage.

At 11:48 UTC, the internet infrastructure service initially acknowledged that there were problems with its global network.

When did last AWS outage occur?

AWS outage last month affected some of the most popular websites in the world. Among the websites and services that went down included Snapchat, Reddit, and Lloyds Bank.

“We apologise for the impact this event caused our customers. We know how critical our services are to our customers, their applications and end users, and their businesses,” Amazon stated after the outage.

“We know this event impacted many customers in significant ways.”

What is AWS?

AWS is one of the top suppliers of cloud computing services and it competes with Google and Microsoft's cloud services by providing millions of businesses and organizations with on-demand processing power, data storage, and other digital services.

It currently offers more than 240 fully functional services for compute, storage, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), databases, networking, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 108 Availability Zones within 34 geographic regions.

Cloudflare issues statement amid outage

In a status update, Cloudflare stated that it "is aware of and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing."

Following this, Cloudflare has released a number of updates. It informed that the problem "has been identified and a fix is being implemented." It added, "We are continuing working on restoring service for application services customers."