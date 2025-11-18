Why is ChatGPT down? Several users report service disruption amid Cloudflare outage

ChatGPT outage: Many people worldwide are presently unable to use OpenAI's ChatGPT due to a Cloudflare outage. Cloudflare, the worldwide cloud network that enables many websites on the internet, is facing several issues. As a result, a number of sites are impacted, including ChatGPT and the social media site X. Chat GPT is the one of the most used AI app(Photo: Adobe Illustrator)

The majority of outage complaints specifically mention ChatGPT failing or not loading in the middle of a session. 90 percent of users are complaining about problems with ChatGPT, as per breakdown on Downdetector. This includes unexpected disconnections, session failures, blank displays, and the inability to give responses.

ChatGPT outage: Here's what Downdetector data reveals

The platform received 38 complaints at about 3:34 AM, compared to a baseline of 15. Throughout the day, the chart displays sharp spikes that indicate recurring episodes of instability. Instead of individual platform errors, the outage curve shows an abrupt surge indicative of upstream network failures.

OpenAI yet to issue statement

OpenAI has not acknowledged Cloudflare as the source of the outage or issued a comment on it. Users may continue to have problems until the network stabilizes since Cloudflare services are still erratic.

Cloudflare outage

Most platforms are now difficult for users to access. Cloudflare outage is currently causing issues for many websites on the internet, much as the previous AWS outage that brought down several websites.

In a statement, Cloudflare said that “Cloudflare is aware of, and investigating an issue which impacts multiple customers: Widespread 500 errors, Cloudflare Dashboard and API also failing. We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly.”

“Our support portal provider is currently experiencing issues, and as such customers might encounter errors viewing or responding to support cases.”

Over 11,000 users globally reported X outages until 5 PM.

List of website impacted by Cloudflare outage

The disruption had an adverse impact as hundreds of organizations rely on Cloudflare for DNS, CDN, and DDoS protection. The most significant interruptions include

X

Canva

Shopify

OpenAI

Garmin

Calude

Verizon

Discord

TMobile

League of Legends