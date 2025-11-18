Is Spotify down? Users face app malfunctions and streaming issues

Spotify is down: Numerous customers have complained that they can't use the Spotify app, which prevents them from listening to their music. Spotify is down (Photo by Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP)(AFP)

Approximately 94% of users reported problems with the app, while an additional 5% expressed dissatisfaction with audio streaming.

Around 1% of users reported experiencing issues with the website.

One user brought attention to the problem by writing: “I go to listen to a podcast and it completely closes the app.”

Roughly 94% of users have complained about the Spotify app.

Downdetector reports that another person said, “I keep getting logged out for no reason.”

Spotify reacts as users report issues

Many Spotify users have reported issues with the music streaming service on X, formerly Twitter.

“Is Spotify down for anyone else?” asked one user. "Like I cannot open the app."

“I have the same problem” a second person commented.

Meanwhile, Spotify in a statement on X said, “We're looking into this at the moment.”

Also Read: What caused Cloudflare outage? Here's why X, ChatGPT and other popular websites are down

Downdetector reports Spotify outage

Early in the morning, Downdetector recorded over 900 reports of the outage. On November 18, at around 1:57 AM, the chart displays 13 reports compared to a baseline of 10. This is followed by a sharp increase in the morning. The red outage curve confirms a broad interruption by showing much higher-than-normal troubles throughout the day. Reports persisted throughout the day, indicating that consumers in all areas were still facing issues.

Downdetector enables users of popular platforms like X (Twitter), Instagram, Facebook, Virgin Media, and others to report issues with the services.

The site record an event only when there are substantially more issue complaints than usual for that time of day.

Also Read: Is X down right now? Users report issues amid Cloudflare, OpenAI outages

Other websites, social media platforms face issues

Downdetector reports that in addition to Spotify, other platforms like X have been encountering problems. The following websites have been reported on the outage tracking service, while it is unknown if they are all connected to the same issue:

Our Own Grindr Archive

League of Legends

Open AI

Depop

Canva

Bet 365