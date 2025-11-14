Spotify unveils 3 new premium plans in India with AI DJ, lossless audio and more - All details

Spotify has expanded its subscription options with the launch of three new Premium plans in India. The platform now offers Premium Lite, Premium Standard, and Premium Platinum, which aim to give users more control over how they access music and app features. Spotify has rolled out three new plans, Premium Lite, Premium Standard, and Premium Platinum, in India. (AFP)

Spotify stated that the wider plan range aims to serve listeners with different usage patterns. Each tier focuses on specific needs, from basic ad-free streaming to advanced tools powered by artificial intelligence.

Spotify: New Plans Explained

1. Premium Lite, the lowest-priced option at Rs. 139 per month, offers ad-free music streaming. However, it does not include offline downloads or other higher-tier functions. Spotify designed this plan for users who want uninterrupted playback without the need for additional tools.

2. Premium Standard comes next at Rs. 199 per month. It includes high-quality audio, ad-free listening, and offline downloads. Students can access the same features under the Student plan for Rs. 99 per month.

3. Lastly, the top-tier addition is Premium Platinum, priced at Rs. 299 per month. This plan brings AI-led features such as AI DJ, AI-generated playlists, and support for third-party DJ software. Subscribers can also add two household members and give them separate accounts within the same subscription.

Spotify Lossless Audio and New App Controls

Premium Platinum members will also receive lossless audio, which delivers near-CD-quality sound. Along with the new plans, Spotify updated its shuffle mode. The upgraded version reduces repeat tracks and increases variety during playback. Users who prefer the earlier version of shuffle can switch it back by navigating to:

Settings > Playback > Shuffle Mode > Standard

Revised Pricing for Spotify Plans in India

Spotify now offers the following subscription rates:

Premium Lite: ₹ 139/month

Premium Standard: ₹ 199/month

Premium Platinum: ₹ 299/month

Student Plan: ₹ 99/month

Individual Premium: ₹ 119/month

Duo Plan: ₹ 149/month (two accounts)

Family Plan: ₹ 179/month (up to six accounts)

In short, Spotify aims to expand its reach among Indian listeners by offering choices that match different usage patterns, from basic ad-free streaming to advanced AI-driven tools.