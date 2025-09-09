Google Meet down? ‘Issue’ resolved after thousands face outages

Alphabet's video calling app, Google Meet, suffered a major outage on Monday, September 8. The service remained down for more than 15,000 users as of 1.36 PM ET, as per the latest data from the tracking website Downdetector.com. Google Meet was down for several thousands of users across the United States on Monday, September 8.(Unsplash)

Google has acknowledged the issue on its Workspace Status page and said it was “experiencing an issue with Google Meet beginning on Monday, 2025-09-08 10:25 PDT.”

In its latest update, the tech giant noted that the issue with Google Meet started at around 1:25 PM ET and was resolved for all affected users by 2:18 PM.

Google Meet down? Here's what happened

In its preliminary analysis, Google found out that the root cause behind the latest Google Meet outage was a “recent change in content edge cache.”

The company noted that its engineers have rolled back the change to resolve the issue. “We thank you for your patience while we worked on resolving the issue,” it added.

On Downdetector.com, 79% problems were in relation to starting a conference, while 16% faced issues while connecting to the server. The remaining 5% faced problems while operating the application.

European Commission fines Google

A few days ago, the European Commission announced that it has fined Google nearly $3.5 billion after finding out that the company violated European Union antitrust rules as it favored advertising services, TechCrunch reported.

EU noticed that the company has "abused" its "dominant position" as it favored its ad exchange AdX. The company was given 60 days to end these “self-preferencing practices.” It was ordered to consider implementing measures that will go on to cease its “inherent conflicts of interest along the adtech supply chain.”

In reply, a Google spokesperson said it will appeal the decision. The official told The Wall Street Journal that there was “nothing anticompetitive in providing services for ad buyers and sellers, and there are more alternatives to our services than ever before.”

FAQs:

Is Google Meet down?

Yes, the application faced an outage across multiple regions on September 8.

Why is Google Meet not working?

The company said preliminary analysis has shown that the issue is due to a recent change in the content edge cache.

When will Google Meet be back to normal?

In its latest update, Google said the issue is resolved for all users.