Google Meet down in US: Several users report disruption as outage hits thousands

Google Meet is experiencing a sudden outage on Monday, September 8, 2025, with users' reports surging around 10:22 am PT, according to DownDetector. The video conferencing service saw over 14,000 outage reports within minutes, disrupting meetings and prompting widespread complaints across social media. Google Meet faces a significant outage on September 8, 2025, with over 14,000 reports of disruption (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Google confirms outage, will share an update later

As of 11:07 am PT, Google has confirmed the Meet outage on its official Workspace Status page. The post read, “We are experiencing an issue with Google Meet. Our engineering team continues to investigate the issue,” promising another update by 11:30 am PT, as reported by CNET.

The post also noted that there is no workaround currently available. However, some social media users have been fortunate enough to use Google Meet via Safari browsers and others via the mobile app.

Users react to the outage on social media

A user wrote on X, “yikes, Google Meet down. Internal meetings on fire at the moment.” A second user wrote, “Google Meet was down for 10-15 minutes and it’s crazy how disruptive that can be in a remote environment. Good reminder how well our technology usually works.” A thirdd user wrote, “google meet went down so we had to use slack huddle…3 ppl talking over each other, 1 echoing, 2 can’t unmute and somebody still asking how to join an existing huddle. peak productivity lol”

Some users also showed excitement as one user wrote, “Google Meet is down on desktop which means I’m finally free.” Another user wrote, “google meet is down. skip that meeting. go get that coffee.” A user wrote, “And just like that, Google Meet is down. My God moves…”