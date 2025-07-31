Liquor in plastic bottle to cost more in Kerala soon

The Kerala government is introducing a bottle return scheme to cut down on plastic waste from liquor packaging. From January 2026, customers buying alcohol in plastic bottles priced under ₹800 will be charged an extra ₹20. Liquor priced above ₹ 800 would be sold in glass bottles, while cheaper alcohol would continue to be sold in plastic.(Pexels)

This amount will be refunded when the empty bottle is returned to the same Bevco outlet it was bought from, according to a PTI news agency report.

The plan was announced by state excise and local self government minister MB Rajesh during a press meet on Thursday. He said liquor priced above ₹800 would be sold in glass bottles, while cheaper alcohol would continue to be sold in plastic.

Each plastic bottle will carry a QR code

Rajesh said, “Anyone can return the bottle and collect the ₹20. It has to be returned to the outlet it was sold from and should have the QR code” The refund will only be given if the bottle is brought back to the same shop with the QR code intact.

He made it clear that the aim is not to make alcohol more expensive or cause inconvenience to customers. "The intention is to regulate plastic use and ensure reduction in waste generated from discarded plastic bottles," the minister said.

According to Onmanoram, the government plans to launch the first phase of the scheme in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur this September, in partnership with the Green Kerala Company. It will then be rolled out across the state in January.

"It is not currently practical to completely use only glass bottles. Bevco sells 70 crore liquor bottles annually, 80 per cent of which are plastic. In the first phase, the project will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur in September, in collaboration with Green Kerala Company," Rajesh said. Then it will be expanded across state in January, 2026, he added.