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Liquor prices revised in Karnataka after new alcohol tax system implemented

The excise department said the new tax structure aims to rationalise liquor prices, make alcohol cheaper and align rates with neighbouring states.

Updated on: May 17, 2026 02:31 pm IST
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The Karnataka government has implemented an Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB)-based excise duty structure in the state and revised the rates of liquor.

Karnataka has cut liquor tax slabs from 16 to 8 under new excise policy.(HT file)

In a press note issued on Sunday, the State Excise Department said the new taxation structure, which has been done for the first time in India in line with the 2026-27 Budget announcement of chief minister Siddaramaiah, was aimed at rationalising liquor pricing, making alcoholic beverages available at cheaper rates for consumers in Karnataka and aligning prices with neighbouring states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Kerala.

"For the first time in India, the AIB-based excise duty structure has been implemented in Karnataka from May 11, 2026. It is globally recognised as the gold standard for alcohol taxation," the department said.

Under the new policy, the government-administered price fixation has been completely deregulated, it said, and added that product placement within slabs has been left to the producers based on market considerations.

 
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