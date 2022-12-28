LIVE: Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal
Updated on Dec 28, 2022 05:36 AM IST
Wed, 28 Dec 2022 05:27 AM
Two earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.3 magnitudes strike Nepal
Two earthquakes of magnitude 4.7 and 5.3 hit Nepal's Baglung district in early hours of Wednesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center (NEMRC), Nepal. Read more
