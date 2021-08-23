Home / India News / LIVE: SC asks Centre to find solution to road blockades due to farmers' protest
Live

LIVE: SC asks Centre to find solution to road blockades due to farmers' protest

  Breaking News Updates August 23, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 04:55 PM IST

  • AUG 23, 2021 04:55 PM IST

    TMC to attend MEA briefing on Afghanistan crisis on Aug 26: Mamata

    Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that her party attend the briefing by Union ministry of external affairs (MEA) on the present situation in Afghanistan on August 26.

  • AUG 23, 2021 04:45 PM IST

    7 members of Dalit family beaten up in Maharashtra on suspicions of performing of black magic; accused also hails from Dalit family: Police

  • AUG 23, 2021 04:18 PM IST

    SC asks Centre to find solution to blockade of roads due to ongoing farmers' protest against the farm laws

  • AUG 23, 2021 03:48 PM IST

    Chhattisgarh CM Baghel and state health minister Deo to meet Cong leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi tomorrow, reports ANI

  • AUG 23, 2021 03:20 PM IST

    S Jaishankar to brief Parliament floor leaders on Afghanistan crisis on Aug 26: Pralhad Joshi

  • AUG 23, 2021 03:15 PM IST

    A selection board of Indian Army gave nod to promotion of five women officers to Colonel rank

  • AUG 23, 2021 02:18 PM IST

    Portion of Delhi's Bhalswa landfill collapsed on nearby slums; no reports of people trapped received yet, reports ANI

  • AUG 23, 2021 01:40 PM IST

    46 Indian passport holders to arrive in India today

    Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib and 46 Indian passport holders to arrive in India today. We thank the Government of India and the Prime Minster for helping Hindus-Sikhs in Afghanistan. We're in touch with minority people in Kabul who wish to be evacuated, says Manjinder S Sirsa of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Mgmt committee and SAD leader

  • AUG 23, 2021 01:27 PM IST

    PM Modi has to take decision on caste-based census: Nitish Kumar

    After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday that the ball is now in the PM’s court and he has to take the decision on the issue of the caste-based census.

  • AUG 23, 2021 01:13 PM IST

    Indian evacuation from Kabul on verge of completion, 2 more flights today

    With Modi’s government’s mission Kabul entering its end phase with two more evacuation flights landing from Afghanistan today, the Ministry of External Affairs and National Security set-up have achieved what looked to be impossible on August 15, the day the Taliban captured Kabul. Read More

  • AUG 23, 2021 11:56 AM IST

    ED files chargsheet against Anil Deshmukh's aide Kundan Shinde, Sanjeev Palande

    Enforcement Directorate (ED) files a chargesheet against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's aides Kundan Shinde and Sanjeev Palande in an alleged money laundering case.

  • AUG 23, 2021 11:38 AM IST

    Covid-19: MHA panel warns of third wave peak in Oct, lack of infra to treat kids

    A committee set up by the Union Home Ministry has said a third wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) disease may reach its peak around October and children could be affected as severely as adults. Read More

  • AUG 23, 2021 11:06 AM IST

    BSF opens fire at drone in Jammu’s Arnia sector

    The Border Security Force (BSF) early on Monday fired at a flying object along the Indo-Pak international border in Arnia sector of Jammu district. Read More

  • AUG 23, 2021 10:25 AM IST

    1 Afghan security force member killed, 3 wounded in a firefight at Kabul airport: Report

    1 Afghan security force member killed, 3 wounded after firefight breaks out with unknown attackers at Kabul airport's at the North Gate, tweets German Bundeswehr

  • AUG 23, 2021 10:18 AM IST

    India's daily Covid-19 tally falls to lowest in 160 days

    Single day rise of 25,072 new Covid-19 cases, 389 fatalities push India's tally to 3,24,49,306, death toll to 4,34,756, shows Union health ministry. India's active Covid-19 cases decline to 3,33,924.

  • AUG 23, 2021 09:46 AM IST

    Road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya to be renamed after former UP CM Kalyan Singh

    The road leading to Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after former UP CM Kalyan Singh. Besides Ayodhya, one road each in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr and Aligarh will be named after him, announces UP Deputy CM KP Maurya.

  • AUG 23, 2021 09:00 AM IST

    146 people evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Delhi

    146 people evacuated from Afghanistan arrive in Delhi on various flights, reports news agency ANI.

    "We left on Aug 14. A US Embassy's flight took us to Qatar where we stayed at Army base. US Embassy spoke with Indian Embassy after which people from Indian Embassy came to take us," ANI quoted Sunil, one of the evacuees, as saying.

  • AUG 23, 2021 08:16 AM IST

    Delhi CM Kejriwal to inaugurate India’s 1st-ever smog tower in Capital today

    Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday inaugurate India’s first-ever smog tower at Baba Kharak Singh Marg in the Connaught Place area to help combat rising air pollution in the national capital. Read More

  • AUG 23, 2021 07:25 AM IST

    Since August 14, the SS evacuated approx 30,300 people on military, coalition flights

    Since August 14, the US has evacuated & facilitated the evacuation of approximately 30,300 people on military & coalition flights. Since the end of July, we have relocated approximately 35,500 people: White House Official

  • AUG 23, 2021 07:17 AM IST

    'Hundreds of fighters' heading to resistance stronghold Panjshir Valley: Taliban

    The Taliban have said that hundreds of their fighters are heading for the Panjshir Valley, which is currently the centre of the resistance in war-ravaged Afghanistan, even as National Resistance Front's Ahmad Massoud has said he wanted to hold negotiations with the hardline Islamist group but that his forces were ready to fight. Read More

  • AUG 23, 2021 06:57 AM IST

    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain predicted for Delhi, and some parts of UP: IMD

    Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Delhi and Baraut, Daurala, Chapraula, Bagpat, Khekra, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Pahasu, Debai, Narora areas of UP during the next 2 hours: India Meteorological Department

  • AUG 23, 2021 06:04 AM IST

    Maintaining constant vigilance on threats in Afghanistan: US

    We know that terrorists may seek to exploit the situation and target innocent Afghans or American troops. We’re maintaining constant vigilance to monitor and disrupt threats from any source, including ISIS and the Afghan affiliate known as ISIS-K: US President Joe Biden

  • AUG 23, 2021 06:03 AM IST

    If not now then when?: US President Joe Biden on leaving Afghanistan

    There is no way to evacuate this many people without pain & loss and the heartbreaking images you see, it’s just a fact. My heart aches for those people you see. At the end of the day, if we didn't leave Afghanistan now, when would we? says US President Joe Biden.

  • AUG 23, 2021 05:40 AM IST

    Bihar CM to lead delegation to talk caste census with PM Modi today

    All eyes are on the proposed meeting between an all-party delegation from Bihar, led by chief minister Nitish Kumar, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Monday to discuss the issue of caste-based census. Read More

File image of Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo with CM Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI)
File image of Chhattisgarh health minister TS Singh Deo with CM Bhupesh Baghel. (PTI)
india news

Rift widens? Chhattisgarh CM Baghel, health min Deo to meet RaGa in Delhi

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The two senior leaders are scheduled to meet former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and the party’s state in-charge PL Punia on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
INSACOG said that of the 30,230 samples of ‘Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest’ sequenced, 20,324 were of Delta. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
INSACOG said that of the 30,230 samples of ‘Variants of Concern and Variants of Interest’ sequenced, 20,324 were of Delta. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
india news

'Delta, Alpha variants behind breakthrough Covid cases in India; no new strain'

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • A genomic sequencing of breakthrough infections has found the highly transmissible Delta variant as the cause.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)
Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu (File Photo)
india news

‘That’s final…’: Sidhu’s adviser says on comments over Kashmir, Pakistan

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 04:15 PM IST
Malvinder S Mali and Pyare Lal Garg, both advisers to Sidhu, were on Monday summoned by him over their respective recent controversial comments. Mali was the one who made comments on Kashmir and Pakistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after an all-party meeting. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
DMK leader Tiruchi Siva, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP leader Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut after an all-party meeting. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
india news

Need shrewd, clever moves to defeat BJP in 2024: Sena mouthpiece

Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Avik Roy, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 03:57 PM IST
  • It also said that ‘old dilapidated houses’ among the group of opposition parties need to be ‘refurbished’ and given a ‘new look’ in order to win the faith of the people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This comes days five after the Supreme Court allowed eligible women to take the examination for admission to National Defence Academy.(PTI File Photo)
This comes days five after the Supreme Court allowed eligible women to take the examination for admission to National Defence Academy.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Indian Army grants time scale Colonel rank to 5 women officers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 03:54 PM IST
The defence ministry said that combined with the decision to grant permanent commission to women officers from a majority of branches of the Indian Army, this step defines the Indian Army’s gender-neutral approach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(PTI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar.(PTI)
india news

Jaishankar to brief Parliament floor leaders on Afghan situation on Thursday

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 02:14 PM IST
External affairs minister S Jaishankar said the ministry of external affairs would brief the lawmakers as instructed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Deshmukh has denied all allegations against him multiple times.
Anil Deshmukh has denied all allegations against him multiple times.
india news

ED files charge sheet against ex-Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:11 PM IST
﻿Both were arrested by the federal agency on June 26 for their alleged role in the laundering of money on Deshmukh’s directions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the caste-based census will help in formulating development plans effectively. (ANI Photo)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the caste-based census will help in formulating development plans effectively. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi has to take decision on caste-based census: Nitish Kumar

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:08 PM IST
  • Nitish Kumar was leading a delegation of 10 political parties from Bihar who met PM Modi to discuss the issue of the caste-based census.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Iffco Chowk flyover (Delhi to Gurugram side) was closed for traffic on Monday morning after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed, news agency ANI reported.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
The Iffco Chowk flyover (Delhi to Gurugram side) was closed for traffic on Monday morning after a portion of its retaining wall collapsed, news agency ANI reported.(Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)
india news

News updates from HT: Gurugram's Iffco Chowk flyover closed for traffic

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:03 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav speak to reporters in Delhi on Monday. (ANI Twitter)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and Opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav speak to reporters in Delhi on Monday. (ANI Twitter)
india news

Always back pro-people moves: Tejashwi at joint address with Nitish post-PM meet

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:59 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was part of a 10-party delegation, led by CM Nitish Kumar, that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a nationwide caste-based census.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A devotee from Odisha’s Bargarh district said she was too elated following the darshan of the trinity at the Puri Jagannath temple. (HT Photo)
A devotee from Odisha’s Bargarh district said she was too elated following the darshan of the trinity at the Puri Jagannath temple. (HT Photo)
india news

After gap of 4 months, Jagannath temple in Puri reopens for all devotees

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:43 PM IST
Devotees at Puri Jagannath temple in Odisha will need to bring a certificate showing they are fully-vaccinated or a negative RT-PCR test report, not older than 96 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Six flights have already completed their missions with the evacuation starting on August 16.(File Photo)
Six flights have already completed their missions with the evacuation starting on August 16.(File Photo)
india news

Indian evacuation from Kabul on verge of completion, 2 more flights today

By Shishir Gupta, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:46 PM IST
The Ministry of External Affairs and National Security team worked its heart out by engaging officials from Tehran to Washington via Doha to get Indian nationals evacuated from Afghanistan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.
india news

Sidhu summons advisors as row erupts over their comments on Kashmir, Pak

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:15 PM IST
Besides leaving the Congress red-faced, their statements have provided adequate ammunition to Opposition parties like the BJP and SAD to hit out at the ruling camp in Punjab.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at Truck Terminal, Vashi in Navi Mumbai earlier this month. (HT file photo)
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to get vaccinated against Covid-19 at Truck Terminal, Vashi in Navi Mumbai earlier this month. (HT file photo)
india news

India has administered at least 580 million Covid vaccine doses till now

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON AUG 23, 2021 12:06 PM IST
By 7am on Sunday, 581,489,377 vaccine doses were given across the states and UTs. As many as 5,223,612 doses were administered on the day. In the 18-45 age group, 216,366,206 have been given the first dose while 19,327,127 doses were given as the second dose
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
india news

Blast outside sarpanch’s house in Baramulla leaves a vehicle damaged

By Mir Ehsan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 11:33 AM IST
Deputy sarpanch Ajaz Ahmad said that blast took place last night around 9pm. Ahmad said that the sarpanch had hoisted flag on August 15 and that could be a reason for this blast. “We all panchayat members are perturbed by this attack”
READ FULL STORY
Close
