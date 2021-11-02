Breaking News LIVE: India targets net zero emissions by 2070
Tue, 02 Nov 2021 05:34 AM
India pledges new climate crisis goal: Net zero by 2070
India will reach carbon neutrality by 2070, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced as part of a five-point action plan that included reducing emissions to 50% by 2030, making the boldest pledge on Monday at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, where he also urged developed countries to deliver on their promise of climate financing. Read More