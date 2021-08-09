LIVE: In final week of monsoon session, Govt looks to pass key legislation
Mon, 09 Aug 2021 05:23 AM
Govt to push legislation in final week of session
With just five days left until the end of Parliament’s monsoon session, the central government is looking to push through a constitutional amendment that aims to restore the power of states to identify backward castes, at a time the Opposition has indicated that it will stick to its strategy of demanding a debate on the Pegasus spyware controversy and the contentious agriculture laws.