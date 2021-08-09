Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / LIVE: In final week of monsoon session, Govt looks to pass key legislation
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

LIVE: In final week of monsoon session, Govt looks to pass key legislation

  • Breaking News Updates August 9, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 05:27 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 09 Aug 2021 05:23 AM

    Govt to push legislation in final week of session

    With just five days left until the end of Parliament’s monsoon session, the central government is looking to push through a constitutional amendment that aims to restore the power of states to identify backward castes, at a time the Opposition has indicated that it will stick to its strategy of demanding a debate on the Pegasus spyware controversy and the contentious agriculture laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.