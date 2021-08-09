Home / India News / LIVE: In final week of monsoon session, Govt looks to pass key legislation
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Live

LIVE: In final week of monsoon session, Govt looks to pass key legislation

  • Breaking News Updates August 9, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 05:27 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 09, 2021 05:23 AM IST

    Govt to push legislation in final week of session

    With just five days left until the end of Parliament’s monsoon session, the central government is looking to push through a constitutional amendment that aims to restore the power of states to identify backward castes, at a time the Opposition has indicated that it will stick to its strategy of demanding a debate on the Pegasus spyware controversy and the contentious agriculture laws.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Live
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
india news

LIVE: In final week of monsoon session, Govt looks to pass key legislation

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 05:27 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates August 9, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Union power minister Raj Kumar Singh(Mint)
Union power minister Raj Kumar Singh(Mint)
india news

‘We don’t believe in attacking others’ power grids’: Union power minister

Livemint | By Utpal Bhaskar, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 04:53 AM IST
"We are carrying out exercises to check the measures we have instituted to tackle cyberattacks and we are strengthening those measures," Raj Kumar Singh said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswar Sarma.(PTI)
Assam chief minister Himanta Biswar Sarma.(PTI)
india news

Assam CM may call on PM and Shah over Mizoram border row

By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha, Hindustan Times, Silchar
UPDATED ON AUG 09, 2021 05:21 AM IST
Assam minister Suklabaidya warns of moving the SC against Mizoram over cops’ killings.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Arrest of tribal farmers sparks outrage in Telangana

By P Krishnamurthy, Khammam
PUBLISHED ON AUG 09, 2021 01:29 AM IST
The Telangana forest department’s recent complaint against 23 farmers in the Yellannasagar village of Konijeria Mandal in Khammam of an attack against their officers during a farmland recovery, which led to their eventual arrest on Friday under charges of attempt to murder, drew sharp criticism from the tribal leaders and opposition parties in the state for the past three days
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.