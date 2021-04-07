LIVE: Cambodian PM orders home treatments for Covid-19 patients as hospitals near capacity
The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case tally in the country currently stands at over 12.68 million with the active caseload at more than 788,000, as per the Union health ministry. The country is witnessing a worrying trend of rising Covid-19 cases that led many states to impose stricter curbs to control the spread of the virus. The toll has reached over 165,000 as India reported 446 deaths in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, according to the health ministry.
On Tuesday, the 81st day of the vaccination, the cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 8.40 crore.
Globally, more than 132 million people have been affected by the disease that was declared a pandemic last year and over 2.8 million people have lost their lives due to Covid-19, as per the John Hopkins University tracker. Cofepris, Mexico’s health regulator has authorised the emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by India, Covaxin, Reuters quoted its foreign minister Marcelo Ebard as saying. South Korea witnessed the biggest jump in the number of daily Covid-19 cases in three months as it reported 668 new cases and US President Joe Biden wants all adults to be eligible for the vaccine by April 19, reported Bloomberg.
Wed, 07 Apr 2021 08:06 AM
Cambodian PM orders home treatments for Covid-19 patients as hospitals near capacity
Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered health officials on Tuesday to prepare to treat coronavirus patients at home, as the country's biggest Covid-19 outbreak so far tests the capacity of its fragile healthcare system, reported Reuters.
Wed, 07 Apr 2021 07:37 AM
China reports 12 new Covid-19 cases
China reported 12 new Covid-19 cases in the mainland for April 6, down from 24 a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday, reported Reuters.