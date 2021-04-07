Karnataka imposes restrictions under Sec 144 in Bengaluru city limits as Covid-19 infections surge

Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Bengaluru, the Karnataka government on Wednesday ordered that restrictions under Section 144 of CrPC will be implemented in the city limits to contain the gathering of crowds. The Karnataka state disaster management authority issued the order to impose “certain reasonable restrictions for public safety and health”.

“Prohibit operation of amenities like swimming pool, gymnasium, party halls etc in apartment/residential complexes in limits of Bengaluru City,” said the order signed by Kamal Pant, Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru City, which has been sent to all the police stations in Bengaluru.

The announcement comes a day after Karnataka state reported over 6,000 new Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, the highest single-day spike this year.

On Wednesday morning, Union health ministry identified Karnataka to be one among 12 states where the daily new infections are increasing. The ministry also noted that the state accounted for 5.35 per cent of the overall active caseload in the country.

Meanwhile, according to data from the state government’s latest health bulletin for Covid-19, Bengaluru Urban district alone reported 4,266 cases on April 6, which is 69.37 per cent of the new cases reported in the state. Also, with 455,025 total cases identified so far and 32,605 active cases currently, the district remains the worst affected by the coronavirus disease in Karnataka so far.

While Bengaluru Urban remains a concern for the state government, state health minister Dr K Sudhakar said on Wednesday that five other districts are also witnessing a spike. “Covid-19 cases [are] rising in five other districts apart from Bengaluru Urban. We are in constant consultation with these districts. We have sent more vaccine doses to these districts and asked them to do more tests. Few guidelines need to be issued for Mysuru,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.