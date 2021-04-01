LIVE: Huge jump in India's daily Covid-19 infection count and toll, 72,330 fresh cases take tally to over 12.22 million,
- India reported 72,330 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, according to data released by the health ministry. The country's total case load currently stands at 12.22 million. 459 fatalities were also recorded, the death toll now stands at 162,927.
India on Wednesday recorded 72,223 new Covid-19 cases, the highest single-day rise since October 10. The country is ramping up vaccination drive, as it starts to inoculate individuals above 45 years of age from today.
France is all set to undergo a third lockdown, President Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday. The World Health Organization report on the origins of Covid-19 was 14 countries including the US, the UK, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Norway was criticised for a lack of access to “complete, original data and samples.” The report detailed four possible scenarios for the outbreak, one of which, the theory of the virus leaking from a lab in Wuhan, was criticised by WHO's director general.
Follow all the updates here:
-
APR 01, 2021 11:30 AM IST
Union minister Piyush Goyal inoculated with first dose of Covid-19 vaccine
-
APR 01, 2021 10:08 AM IST
India records 72,330 new cases of Covid-19, 459 deaths
India recorded 72,330 new Covid-19 infections on Thursday, taking the country's total case load to 12.22 million. 459 fatalities were also recorded in the last 24 hours, the death toll now stands at 162,927.
-
APR 01, 2021 09:31 AM IST
China reports 6 more Covid-19 cases in Yunnan province
China reported 6 more cases of Covid-19 infections in a southwestern city of Ruili in the Yunan province, which shares a border with Myanmar, reported the Associated Press. This takes the total tally of cases in the province to 15.
-
APR 01, 2021 07:36 AM IST
Bappi Lahiri tests positive for Covid-19
Singer Bappi Lahiri tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for observation. Read More
-
APR 01, 2021 07:32 AM IST
Madras HC orders exhumation and re-burial of Covid-19 victim
Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered the exhumation and re-burial of the body of Dr Simon Hercules, who died from Covid-19 while treating patients. Read More
